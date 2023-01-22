NFL World Reacts To Cowboys, 49ers Pregame Altercation

It's a rivalry after all. And prior to kickoff of Cowboys-49ers, the two sides were already getting into it in pregame warmups.

Per a video shared by The Athletic's Jon Machota, San Francisco players were trying to disrupt kicker Brett Maher's routine, leading to some words being exchanged between the two sides:

The NFL world reacted to the pregame altercation on Twitter.

"As if I need more of a reason to hate the 49ers even more," a fan replied. "Hope the whole Dallas Cowboys use this and then piss in their faces when it's over."

"If I'm Maher, I'm kicking and aiming for the dome," another tweeted. "F--- they in the way for?"

"This better motivate Maher and the Cowboys I swear!"

"Rasul did it better," a Packers fan replied.

"I love it! Bring on the hatred! I don't wanna see a bunch hugging and holding going on. Bring back old school football!" another commented.

Should be a fun one tonight.