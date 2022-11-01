NFL World Reacts To Cowboys, Brandin Cooks News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks was almost dealt before this afternoon's trade deadline.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were working on a deal up until the final minutes before the deadline.

The two sides were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on draft-pick compensation and Cooks' $18 million contract in 2023.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I don’t understand this cuz you had 8 weeks to figure stuff out. Time shouldn’t be an issue with these kinds of things," one fan wrote.

"Well damn that makes it better. Proud of them for standing firm," another said.

"Cooks wasn’t gonna solve the issue anyways," another added.

Cooks was one of the most hotly-discussed names ahead of this year's trade deadline — and the Cowboys were one of the main teams in search of wide receiver depth. These two facts made them a logical pairing in possible trade negotiations.

Instead, Cooks will have to finish out his 2022 season with the Texans and the Cowboys will continue to operate with their current wide receiver unit.