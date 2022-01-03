NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That’s not all Jerry Jones’ team lost on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have also suffered a significant injury loss, as Jones believes that wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL.

That’s a pretty crushing blow to the Cowboys’ offense.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said he believes that Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season, tore his ACL during today’s loss to Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

Gallup, who will be a free agent following the season, had been playing some really good football when healthy this season.

NFL fans are heartbroken by the injury news.

So sad for Michael Gallup who has has nothing but injuries in a contract year. Hope it's not serious. But he is gingerly walking off — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 2, 2022

Devastated to hear Michael Gallup tore his ACL (said Jerry). He's their best deep threat. But, as much as he'll be missed, Cedrick Wilson was very good out of the slot while Gallup was out with a calf pull. So I still believe the Cowboys can win 1 playoff game without Gallup. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2022

Gallup reportedly felt his knee pop before going up to make the touchdown catch.

“He said he felt it pop before he caught the ball, and he’s tough enough to go up and still make the play and he knew he was hurt. It speaks to how tough MG is and how much of a baller he is,” Amari Cooper said.

Amari Cooper on Michael Gallup's TD, the play where Gallup injured his knee: "He said he felt it pop before he caught the ball, and he’s tough enough to go up and still make the play and he knew he was hurt. It speaks to how tough MG is and how much of a baller he is.” — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) January 3, 2022

That’s pretty incredible.

Get well soon, Michael.