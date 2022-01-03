NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Brutal Injury News

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That’s not all Jerry Jones’ team lost on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have also suffered a significant injury loss, as Jones believes that wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL.

That’s a pretty crushing blow to the Cowboys’ offense.

Gallup, who will be a free agent following the season, had been playing some really good football when healthy this season.

NFL fans are heartbroken by the injury news.

Gallup reportedly felt his knee pop before going up to make the touchdown catch.

“He said he felt it pop before he caught the ball, and he’s tough enough to go up and still make the play and he knew he was hurt. It speaks to how tough MG is and how much of a baller he is,” Amari Cooper said.

That’s pretty incredible.

Get well soon, Michael.

