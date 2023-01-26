NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Coaching Staff Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Changes are already afoot when it comes to the Cowboys' coaching staff.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete, who were both on expiring contracts, will not be returning next season.

The NFL world reacted to the staff changes on Wednesday.

"Translation: The Cowboys got rid of..."

"Kellen Moore next please?" a fan asked.

"Excuse me???" another tweeted.

"Change not big enough," another fan replied.

"George Edwards has done two tours of duty in Miami as LB Coach so I guess you always have to be on the lookout for a possible third, lol," a user laughed.

"Have nothing to say about Peete. What he did through the media with Pollard was one of the corniest things I've ever seen."

"Peete finishing a second run with the Cowboys, overseeing the continued emergence of Pollard and the fall off from Zeke. Edwards is an intriguing one, especially if the brain drain escalates on the defensive side with a possible Quinn (and Whitt?) departure," tweeted ESPN's Laurie Horesh.

With Jerry Jones you have to wonder if head coach could be on the horizon...