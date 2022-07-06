NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made waves on Tuesday by announcing a controversial new sponsor for an upcoming giveaway.

Yesterday the Cowboys announced that they have reached a deal with Black Rifle Coffee Company. Black Rifle is well-known for being very pro-gun and socially conservative. They have endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump and been endorsed by conservative politicians in return.

Given the multiple shootings that took place on the Fourth of July just one day before, the NFL world has largely found this deal to be in bad taste.

The Twitter world is fuming at the Cowboys for being tone deaf and failing to read the room. While there are plenty of people who support the move for their own shared values with Black Rifle, the reaction appears to be largely negative:

As if the timing of the announcement in line with several mass shootings over the past week weren't enough, the announcement also comes just over a month after the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Cowboys themselves released a statement offering thoughts and prayers to Robb Elementary after a gunman killed 19 people. To team up with a company that markets itself as pro-gun comes off very weird.

Perhaps the public backlash to this announcement will lead the Cowboys to end their deal with Black Rifle Coffee.

No matter how it ends, this is an awkward look for America's Team.