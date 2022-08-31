NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Decision On Michael Gallup

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Michael Gallup #13 celebrates his touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys received some great news about wide receiver Michael Gallup.

After tearing his ACL late in the 2021 season, it was unclear if he'd be ready for the start of the 2022 season. Now, several months later, the Cowboys appear to have their answer.

Gallup passed his physical and won't have to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That means he'll likely be back within the first four weeks of the season.

Fans are thrilled to hear the latest on Gallup.

"HUGE news for the Dallas Cowboys offense," one reporter said.

"Week 1 Michael Gallup solves a lot of my irateness about life in general," another fan said.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Gallup would be healthy enough to play in Week 1 "if it were the Super Bowl."

Seeing as how Week 1 isn't the Super Bowl, the Cowboys will give Gallup plenty of time to get right before the season kicks off.