NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Huge Win On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be for real.

Dallas topped New England, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday night. The Cowboys made several crushing mistakes on Sunday, including multiple red zone turnovers, but they were able to battle past that in a tough environment at Gillette Stadium.

The Cowboys secured the win when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Patriots dropped to 4-2 on the year.

DAK THROWS A DIME TO CEEDEE FOR THE W 🔥 Cowboys win in OT, 35-29. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/qzYaf9hopz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

The NFL world is very impressed with Mike McCarthy’s team (his clock management: not so much).

That was the most draining Cowboy win I have ever watched … and I've been a fan since 1961. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

Cowboys’ first win at New England since 1987, when Tom Landry was head coach pic.twitter.com/pJn0FwgDQ2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 17, 2021

The #Cowboys just won a game in which they had 115 penalty yards + two turnovers + a missed FG. On the road. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 17, 2021

Dak Prescott forever. CeeDee Lamb forever. Dallas Cowboys forever. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/SideuQ9loM — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 17, 2021

THE DALLAS COWBOYS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL. pic.twitter.com/J1eHRQ0rfL — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys will get some much needed rest coming up, as Dallas has its bye week.

Dallas will then return to the field on Halloween night to take on Minnesota on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.