NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Huge Win On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be for real.

Dallas topped New England, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday night. The Cowboys made several crushing mistakes on Sunday, including multiple red zone turnovers, but they were able to battle past that in a tough environment at Gillette Stadium.

The Cowboys secured the win when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win, while the Patriots dropped to 4-2 on the year.

The NFL world is very impressed with Mike McCarthy’s team (his clock management: not so much).

The Cowboys will get some much needed rest coming up, as Dallas has its bye week.

Dallas will then return to the field on Halloween night to take on Minnesota on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.