NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have some significant injury issues heading into this weekend's Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters has been ruled out with a hip injury, and star safety Jayron Kearse is questionable with the knee injury he suffered during the Cowboys' Wild Card win over the Buccaneers.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this Dallas injury report.

"The Cowboys OL is a concern this weekend against the 49ers DL," one wrote.

"I think they’d need Kearse," another said.

"Not sure how big of a factor he will be playing through that," another added.

While Kearse has been listed as questionable, he told reporters earlier this week that he's "100%" going to play this weekend. He said this most recent MCL sprain has been easier to deal with than the one he suffered earlier in the season.

The Cowboys and Niners will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.