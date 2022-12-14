NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Major Pickup Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys added some help at cornerback on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. Mullen was placed on waivers by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

This is a move that the Cowboys needed to make. They're banged up at the position since Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are on injured reserve right now, not to mention Trevon Diggs is also going through it.

So far this season, Mullen has recorded 13 total tackles (10 solo), one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

Cowboys fans are big fans of this move, based on their reactions to it on social media.

"Very intriguing add here," another fan tweeted.

"Trayvon Mullen was a shutdown corner in college who just wasn't technically refined enough to succeed at the same level in the pros. He had gobs of potential coming out but has flamed out with 2 struggling teams now. Can Dan Quinn get anything out of him?" another tweet read.

We'll have to see if Mullen is active for the Cowboys' Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.