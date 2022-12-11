NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Major Pregame Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have a pretty banged-up secondary right now.

Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are out for the season and they may have just lost another key player back there.

According to Jori Epstein, starting safety Jayron Kearse had to be helped off the field during pregame warmups.

He ended up hurting his leg after landing awkwardly in a drill and was then helped to the tunnel.

Cowboys fans are hoping that this is nothing serious since they're currently in a playoff race.

"Hate to see this. Kearse has been playing well all season and I was looking forward to seeing the second matchup vs the Eagles. If he misses the game, it’ll be 'Eagles keep catching breaks' again," another tweet read.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious for Kearse as the Cowboys try and take down the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.