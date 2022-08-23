NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys holds his leg after catching the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out through at least Week 4.

The team has until next Tuesday to place Gallup on the reserve/PUP list.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this decision.

"Gallup has already ruled himself out for Week 1, but maybe there's hope he returns in Week 2," one fan said.

"Hearing this news as a Michael Gallup enthusiast and Noah Brown devotee has me feeling a certain way," another added.

"If Gallup is back by week 3-4, the offense is gonna get spicy a lot sooner than expected. That also means we could see Lamb, Gallup and a rotation of WR3’s that vary by formation, which I personally love the idea of," another added.

Gallup suffered a torn ACL on a touchdown catch during Week 17 of the 2022 season. Despite his injury, he and the Cowboys were able to come to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million extension earlier this offseason.

Gallup is one of many injured wide receivers on the Cowboys' depth chart. An earlier-than-expected return for the team's No. 2 wideout would be a massive boost for the offensive unit.