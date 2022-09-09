NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Michael Gallup Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that Dak Prescott was taken off the injury list and is good to go on Sunday. The bad news is that star wide receiver Michael Gallup is not.

On Friday, the Cowboys ruled out Gallup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been limited in practice all week with a knee injury.

Gallup finished fifth on the Cowboys in receiving yards and seventh in receptions last year due to injuries. But the offseason departure of Amari Cooper meant that he was going to have an even bigger role in the offense this year.

Cowboys fans are understandably distraught over losing one of their top receivers and don't believe that the team has the weapons to step up. Fantasy football players are pointing out that it's likely going to hurt teams that have Dak Prescott while boosting teams with their other receivers:

Michael Gallup was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but quickly made an impact on offense. By his second year on the team he was a starter across from Amari Cooper and finished the year with 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns - all career highs.

But injuries limited Gallup to 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns on the league's top offense last year.

Will Gallup be healthy enough to contribute in a big way this year?