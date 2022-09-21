NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.

But the navy jersey has long been considered an albatross among Cowboys fans. While some may like it for the fashion, many believe it's unlucky as they've endured many disheartening losses while wearing it.

Fans are pretty mixed as to whether they loved or loathe the navy jerseys. Some are saying it's a guaranteed win while others think it's a surefire loss:

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the only teams in the NFL that uses a white jersey as its primary home uniform - a tradition they've maintained for decades. The navy blue uniform usually isn't brought out more than a couple of times per season.

Monday's game against the Giants is going to have much higher stakes than it once did. The Giants are 2-0 while the Cowboys just managed to start the season 1-1 after beating the Bengals last week.

A loss would put the Cowboys two wins behind the Giants and potentially the Philadelphia Eagles as they near the quarter-pole of the 2022 season.

If they can get this win on Monday though, they'll be in great shape.