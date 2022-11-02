NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' New Helmet Photo

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a new look for this year's Thanksgiving Day game.

On Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott shared a flick of Dallas' white throwback helmet for the upcoming holiday, which calls back to the teams of the 60s.

The NFL world reacted to the helmet photo across social media.

"CLEAN AF," a user replied in all-caps.

"Nah fam that’s a Power Rangers helmet from Halloween," another said.

"Who is tired of the Cowboys and Lions on Thanksgiving…" asked a Steelers fan account.

"Toughhhh."

"That helmet is ugly AF," another user claimed.

"Not a Cowboys fan but man that’s a tough helmet."

"Bro we don't care."

It's been a minute since the Cowboys brought back their blue/white throwbacks. The team last wore them in 2012 before the NFL's multiple-shell ban.

Dallas will rock the look for Nov. 24 against the Giants at 4:30 PM ET.