NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After deciding to part ways with Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next OC.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

"You can't make this up," a fan cried.

"Isn't this the guy in Seattle that refused to throw the ball versus Dallas during that playoff game?" another laughed.

"That 2023 Cowboys script is gonna be HILARIOUS."

"Mike worked for Brian's dad," noted Aaron Nagler. "Circle of [NFL] life."

"Can't stop laughing," another tweeted.

"Any time you can ditch a promising young OC who did well with bad weapons for an older OC who's never been good, you gotta do it."

"Cowboys gonna Cowboy," a user said. "What a joke of a hire. The good ol' boys club keeps recycling the same failed names over and over."

Thoughts on the hire?