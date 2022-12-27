NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Players' Christmas Gift

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Every player on the Dallas Cowboys got a sweet Christmas gift at their locker on Tuesday.

A pair of new sneakers were at every locker in their locker room, per Jon Machota.

This present comes after the Cowboys defeated the Eagles in comeback fashion on Saturday, 40-34. They were down 34-27 about halfway through the fourth quarter before they rallied to split the season series against the Eagles.

The NFL community really likes those shoes as gifts for players.E

Even though it's not confirmed who bought those sneakers, a lot of fans seem to think that it was quarterback Dak Prescott that did.

All of the players will get to wear these throughout the week as the Cowboys prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.