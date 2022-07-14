NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Prominent Thursday Signing

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Malik Jefferson signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Dallas-Fort Worth native landed a tryout with the Cowboys last week. Obviously, he impressed enough to land a spot on the preseason roster.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I actually really liked Malik Jefferson coming out of college. I was really surprised to see him struggle the way he has. With a pretty thin LB room in Dallas, Jefferson might be able to catch on now," one fan wrote.

"Really not sure Malik Jefferson is gonna be a player, but he's an upgrade over some of the backups the Cowboys currently employ. Solid chance on a guy who's got some pedigree. Perhaps it works out," another added.

Jefferson was selected by the Bengals with a third-round pick in 2018. He split time between active and practice rosters for the Bengals, Browns, Chargers and Colts over the past four seasons. He was cut by Indianapolis in May.

"I've been in a few situations in the NFL, but this has a chance to be a special one for me,'' Jefferson told CowboysSI.com. "My full focus is on football. I know some of the guys here already and I think I can contribute.''

Jefferson will look to take advantage of this opportunity and earn a spot on the Cowboys' active roster before the start of the 2022 season.

"Wherever they want me to fit in, that's what I'll try to do,'' he added. "The part about playing for my hometown team is great. But my single focus is going to be all about football. I appreciate Dallas giving me this chance, and I'm going to do my best to take advantage of it.''