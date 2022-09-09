NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys fans received a little bit of a scare when they heard that Dak Prescott was added to the injury report.

Thankfully, Prescott made it clear he's doing just fine. The star quarterback admitted that he changed up his cleats this week, which resulted in a bit of an issue.

Prescott claims it was the shoes that led to ankle injury - which saw him added to the injury report. "I’m good to go," Prescott said. "I promise you I’m great."

Even though fans know he's okay, they're still concerned.

"Uhhhh ..." one fan said.

"I will literally cry," another fan said.

"Please take me back to 5 minutes ago before I read this tweet," said a third fan.

In the 2021 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott completed 42-of-58 passes for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. While he produce at an epic clip against the Bucs, he's hoping for a win this time around.

Kickoff for this year's matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.