NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Rough Practice News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in join practices.

According to the latest reports from the practice, the Cowboys offense still has a long way to go. A two-minute drive from Dak Prescott and company floundered as it encountered the Chargers defense.

"Cowboys’ two-minute drill quickly fizzles. Chargers OLB Khalil Mack gets first-down sack," Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken said. "Mack in backfield again on second down, as Dak Prescott pass bounces off RB Ezekiel Elliott to OLB Kyle Van Noy for interception."

Fans aren't exactly taking the news well.

"Hey that makes me feel not good," said Cowboys reporter RJ Ochoa.

"This offense is gonna struggle this year man," another Cowboys fan said.

"Offensive line truly scares me man. Plz hold up and stay healthy," another fan said.

The Cowboys offensive line has been a major strength for the team over the past few years. However, going up against two elite pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack is never an easy task.