NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield.

Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs."

The NFL world reacted to McCarthy's comments on social media.

"So they should have equal amount of touches, right?" one fan asked.

"My G is basically saying move Zeke, we tiiiiied," another replied.

"I don’t think Tony can block as well as ZEKE but that’s the only thing ZEKE has on Tony," another Cowboys fan commented.

With the extra game, Ezekiel Elliott was able to top 1,000 yards once again in 2021. But it's clear that he hasn't been the same back the Cowboys drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State back in 2016.