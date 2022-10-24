NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Season-Ending Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got some brutal injury news on Sunday evening.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was having a strong 2022 campaign, has suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot. The injury came while he intercepted a pass from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.

After Lewis picked off Goff's pass, he tried to walk off the field before he fell to the ground. He then needed assistance to get to the sideline before he was carted to the locker room.

Cowboys fans know that this is a massive loss for their defense.

"A win with a cost. Last play of the season being a interception. Heal up Lewis," another fan tweeted.

Before Lewis got hurt, he played in five games and racked up 3 total tackles (16 solo), one sack, and one interception.

DaRon Bland will have big shoes to fill for the rest of the season.