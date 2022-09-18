NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Shocking Win On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In a game where they were without star quarterback Dak Prescott and facing the defending AFC Champions, the Dallas Cowboys gutted out a stunning victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for their first win of the season.

With Dak out for the next few weeks with a hand injury, Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas this week. And he made the most of his opportunity early with an opening drive touchdown.

Rushed played well all throughout the game, but it was the final drive where Rush really earned his keep. Taking over from the 35 yard-line in a 17-17 tie, Rush drove the Cowboys down 30 yards to set up a 50-yard Brett Maher field goal. And as time expired, Maher's kick went through the uprights for a 20-17 win.

Cowboys fans were elated for the shocking win. They were home underdogs by a touchdown with a backup quarterback and injuries at almost every phase of the team. But they did it:

There was a lot of belief that the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't have enough juice to match the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential shootout. But the Cowboys defense did a great job keeping Cincinnati out of the endzone all the way until late in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Rush, Noah Brown and Brett Maher took care of the rest.

The Cowboys now head to New Jersey for a Monday Night Showdown with the New York Giants. But now they're heading there with a lot more confidence.

Was this win a turning point for the Cowboys' season?