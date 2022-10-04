NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Injury News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys just took a significant hit in the special teams department.

Veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide will likely miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn biceps.

The Cowboys worked out multiple replacement options on Tuesday, per team insider Nick Eatman.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news for the Cowboys.

"Important for several reasons, including how dependent Cowboys have been on the field-goal operation. 35 of 71 points have come off FGs or PATs. Week 1 Bengals-Steelers indicated ominously the risks of a skewed operation," NFL reporter Jori Epstein pointed out.

"This is a bigger injury than anyone will be willing to admit. That McQuaide to Anger to Maher trio now has a broken link," another fan said.

Several fans are calling on the Cowboys to reach out to 41-year-old former long snapper L. P. Ladouceur. Dallas moved on from Ladouceur after 16 years with the organization following the 2020 season.

"Bring back LP Ladouceur. Now," on said.

"Hello, L.P. can you play a game this weekend?" another asked.

McQuaide, a former Ohio State star and two-time Pro Bowler, hadn't missed a single game in his professional career since joining the NFL ranks in 2011.