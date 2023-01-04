NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Release Today

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver James Washington ahead of their regular-season finale.

The emergence of veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton as a viable pass catching option has diminished the Cowboys' need for wide receiver depth.

Washington will now drop to waivers just before the end of the 2022 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this roster move.

"The Giants would be silly not to take a look," one fan wrote.

"He’d be the best WR on the Ravens right now," another added.

"I really had hopes of him being the WR3 in this offense. That injury for sure ended that dream," another said.

Washington was expected to be a starting wide receiver option for the Cowboys before he was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season. He suffered a foot injury on the first day of training camp practice, requiring surgery and holding him out for all but two games this season.

With Michael Gallup back, Noah Brown performing well and Hilton emerging as WR3/4, there's not much room for Washington as the team heads into the postseason.

Washington signed a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Cowboys back in March — much of which was guaranteed.