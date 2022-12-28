NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tony Pollard Plans

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make over these next couple of weeks - particularly with how they deploy some of their more injury-prone players.

One such player is star running back Tony Pollard, who has appeared in every game for the Cowboys this season and is having a career-year. Pollard has not practiced this week due to a thigh injury. But will he play against the Tennessee Titans tomorrow?

The answer appears to be trending towards "yes." According to NFL insider Jane Slater, Pollard traveled with the Cowboys to Nashville ahead of their Thursday Night Football game. He was listed as questionable earlier today.

As you might imagine, fantasy football players are breaking out into cold sweats over the announcement while some Cowboys fans are leaning more towards letting him rest against the Titans:

As many fans have noted, Tony Pollard needs only a few more yards to get over 1,000 for the first time in his career. With free agency coming up, that could be the difference in millions for Pollard on the open market.

Pollard probably recognizes that too, which might be why he's playing tomorrow night.

The Titans game is a must-win if the Cowboys want to overtake the Eagles for the NFC East title. A loss would relegate them to the wildcard round.

Will Tony Pollard play for the Cowboys tomorrow night?