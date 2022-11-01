NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Trade Decision News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

This year's NFL trade deadline spurred more action than most as a few significant names found new teams.

While there were plenty of teams around the league who made trades, a notable one stood pat. The Dallas Cowboys opted to keep their roster intact, without making a deal.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr said the team isn't making a deal ahead of the deadline. It's safe to say that fans aren't too sure about the team's inactivity at the deadline.

"We like our guys and did our due diligence, and other lies you tell yourself," one fan said, mocking Jerry Jones.

"Hell Clarence I could have told you that last week!! Jerry Jones is full of it, he just wanted to be talked about and he needs attention," another fan said.

"So much for Jerry willing to go all in. This is why they can't win in the playoffs," added a third.

