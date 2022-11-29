NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tuesday Roster Cut

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released a player that will be a popular priority on waivers.

The team reportedly released defensive lineman Tarell Basham. The former third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts was in a crowded defensive end room and just couldn't keep his place.

Now he'll be available to a team on waivers. It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media.

Some fans aren't too surprised by the move.

"A deep position with some young intriguing guys they like. Move isn’t all that surprising," one fan said.

"Figured this would happen sooner than later. It always seemed like it was between him and Chauncey Golston for a roster spot," added another.

Others think the team is making room for Odell Beckham Jr to sign with the team.

"WELCOME TO DALLAS ODELL," one fan said.

Are the Cowboys making room for Odell or someone else?