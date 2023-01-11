NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Unfortunate Roster Move

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys took a calculated risk that ended up backfiring before the team's postseason run.

After the team's final game of the regular season, the Cowboys dropped center Dakoda Shepley with hopes to re-sign him to the 53-man roster after he cleared waivers.

Unfortunately for the Dallas organization, the Indianapolis Colts snatched Shepley up off waivers — effectively ending his season.

This is a significant blow to the Cowboys' offensive line depth as they head into the postseason.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"That does not seem like a fair rule, that a non-playoff team can claim a player after their season is over but while the postseason is still going," one fan wrote.

"Can we talk about how wrong this is? Colts aren’t even in the playoffs," another said.

"Cowboys losing even in between games," another added.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, starting center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday.

Dallas will travel into Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the first round of this year's postseason on Monday night.

