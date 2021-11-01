The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Wild Play Formation

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With Dak Prescott unable to play on Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is getting really creative.

Moore busted out a never-before-seen formation in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys used a jumbo wishbone formation against the Vikings.

Check this out:

Fans are pretty obsessed with the formation.

Here’s another look at it:

NFL fans were loving it:

Woahhh that formation the Cowboys just ran, I never seen that before haha,” one fan tweeted. 

The Cowboys just ran out of the Veer Bone formation, used extensively by the late, great Corky Nelson at North Texas in the 80s,” another fan added.

Cowboys trying to get me to switch allegiances with this inverted bone formation with 2 offensive linemen,” another fan admitted.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Vikings, 7-0, in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Perhaps we’ll see another crazy formation or two later in the contest.

