NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Wild Play Formation

With Dak Prescott unable to play on Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is getting really creative.

Moore busted out a never-before-seen formation in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys used a jumbo wishbone formation against the Vikings.

Check this out:

Dallas jumbo inverted wishbone 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/AWzKyTTkbw — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) November 1, 2021

Fans are pretty obsessed with the formation.

Kellen Moore, you're just my absolute favorite. Split backfield with ~700 combined pounds of offensive line guy, then throw it to CeeDee. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 1, 2021

Here’s another look at it:

This is quite the offensive formation from the Cowboys. Those two guys lined up as fullbacks are offensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/2cm8ia8gUl — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 1, 2021

NFL fans were loving it:

“Woahhh that formation the Cowboys just ran, I never seen that before haha,” one fan tweeted.

“The Cowboys just ran out of the Veer Bone formation, used extensively by the late, great Corky Nelson at North Texas in the 80s,” another fan added.

“Cowboys trying to get me to switch allegiances with this inverted bone formation with 2 offensive linemen,” another fan admitted.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Vikings, 7-0, in the first half of Sunday night’s game.

Perhaps we’ll see another crazy formation or two later in the contest.