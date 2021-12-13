NFL World Reacts To Crazy 49ers vs. Bengals Finish

What a game in Cincinnati!

The Bengals and the 49ers played arguably the game of the day on Sunday evening, with the NFC West franchise escaping with a crazy win.

San Francisco topped Cincinnati, 26-23, late on Sunday evening.

Here’s the final play:

BRANDON AIYUK REACHES FOR THE PYLON TO GET THE WALKOFF TD 💥 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/J5ZxMk9iOg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

Walkoff wins don’t get much better than that (though you could make an argument for the one that just took place in Tampa Bay…).

TD. Niners. Over. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 13, 2021

Here was that other crazy overtime ending…

Oh my god…. the #49ers–#Bengals and the #Bucs–#Bills games looked like one-sided games, it looked boring and both blew the lead, went to OT and great touchdowns to win both. Amazing. 58 yard tocuhdown to Perriman 700 TOUCHDOWNS IN HIS CAREER!pic.twitter.com/8D0F8OAjFe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2021

The NFL’s 1 p.m. E.T. games were pretty boring, save for the final couple of minutes in Dallas at Washington, though the 4 p.m. E.T. window certainly delivered.

Congrats to the 49ers and Bucs on their big wins.