NFL World Reacts To Crazy 49ers vs. Bengals Finish

What a game in Cincinnati!
The Bengals and the 49ers played arguably the game of the day on Sunday evening, with the NFC West franchise escaping with a crazy win.
San Francisco topped Cincinnati, 26-23, late on Sunday evening.
Here’s the final play:
BRANDON AIYUK REACHES FOR THE PYLON TO GET THE WALKOFF TD 💥
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/J5ZxMk9iOg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021
Walkoff wins don’t get much better than that (though you could make an argument for the one that just took place in Tampa Bay…).
WALK OFF WINNER!@THE2ERA 🙌#SFvsCIN pic.twitter.com/FoHZDKhSk3
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 13, 2021
Game. 49ers. pic.twitter.com/i7oGngVlTw
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2021
BALLGAME!#49ers win in OT!! pic.twitter.com/oqasWlNAHx
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 13, 2021
TD. Niners. Over.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 13, 2021
Here was that other crazy overtime ending…
Oh my god…. the #49ers–#Bengals and the #Bucs–#Bills games looked like one-sided games, it looked boring and both blew the lead, went to OT and great touchdowns to win both. Amazing.
58 yard tocuhdown to Perriman
700 TOUCHDOWNS IN HIS CAREER!pic.twitter.com/8D0F8OAjFe
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2021
The NFL’s 1 p.m. E.T. games were pretty boring, save for the final couple of minutes in Dallas at Washington, though the 4 p.m. E.T. window certainly delivered.
Congrats to the 49ers and Bucs on their big wins.