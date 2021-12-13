The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy 49ers vs. Bengals Finish

What a game in Cincinnati!

The Bengals and the 49ers played arguably the game of the day on Sunday evening, with the NFC West franchise escaping with a crazy win.

San Francisco topped Cincinnati, 26-23, late on Sunday evening.

Here’s the final play:

Walkoff wins don’t get much better than that (though you could make an argument for the one that just took place in Tampa Bay…).

Here was that other crazy overtime ending…

The NFL’s 1 p.m. E.T. games were pretty boring, save for the final couple of minutes in Dallas at Washington, though the 4 p.m. E.T. window certainly delivered.

Congrats to the 49ers and Bucs on their big wins.

