NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League.

Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.

It doesn't get any better than this.

That's not where the craziness stopped, though.

Minnesota almost got in on a fourth down sneak by quarterback Kirk Cousins. However, the Bills stopped Cousins just short of the goal line.

It got even crazier from there, too.

The Bills got the ball back and had to run a play to seal the game. But the ball was fumbled on the goal line.

Minnesota recovered for the go-ahead touchdown.

It's truly the craziest game of the year in the NFL and, of course, the Vikings were involved in the wildness.

It really doesn't get any crazier than this. The Bills and the Vikings have given us one of the craziest games we've ever seen in a long, long time.

Minnesota is now leading Buffalo, 29-27, barring a scoring review on the final play.

You can watch the finish on FOX on Sunday afternoon.