NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills vs. Dolphins Finish

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Many believed the Miami Dolphins were dead in the water before the first snap of today's game against the Buffalo Bills and the 14-point spread reflected that. But the game itself has turned into an instant classic.

Buffalo scored the first 17 points and seemed poised to win this game in a blowout. But a few big stops and turnovers from the defense helped keep Miami alive and even gave them the lead in the third quarter.

The Bills managed to retake the lead soon after and went on to win 34-31. It was a much closer game than anyone expected it to be.

Fans on Twitter have loved the game ever since Miami started mounting their comeback. They're praising players on both teams for making it so much fun.

The Miami Dolphins only got into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth after falling from 8-3 to 8-8. Injuries to their quarterbacks forced them to go with Skylar Thompson for just his third career start, on the road, against one of the best teams in the NFL.

But while they managed to give Buffalo a scare, it wasn't enough to seal the deal.

As for Buffalo, they will host another home game in the Divisional Round against either the Bengals, Ravens or Jaguars.

Hopefully next week's game is just as competitive as this one.