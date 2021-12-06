NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills vs. Patriots Weather

It’s going to be a windy one in Buffalo, New York on Monday night. The Bills and Patriots are set to meet up in a pivotal AFC East matchup on MNF. But the two teams won’t just be battling each other, they’ll be battling the elements as well.

Boston’s 98.5 “The Sports Hub,” shared an early view from the booth, showing what kind of wind we’re talking about for tonight’s rivalry game.

The wind in Buffalo is howling! Early view from the booth via @patsradio pic.twitter.com/t7dsulx9er — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 6, 2021

The clip of Buffalo’s weather quickly made the rounds on social media as fans get ready for what should be a good one.

Your telling me they’re playing football here tonight ya ok https://t.co/gF2gwkpa2o — Clutch Panda Plays🐼 (@CPandaPlays) December 6, 2021

“[You’re] telling me they’re playing football here tonight ya ok,” one fan responded.

Umm, I think wind will be an issue at the Bills-Patriot's game this evening. https://t.co/QuycIigg7y — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) December 6, 2021

“Umm, I think wind will be an issue at the Bills-[Patriots] game this evening,” joked NY meteorologist Jim Teske.

It'll be quite a game! Buffalo just gusted to 48 MPH. https://t.co/EgLgBvJ5AC — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) December 6, 2021

“It’ll be quite a game!” said the Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel. “Buffalo just gusted to 48 MPH.”

These are exactly the kind of games that Buffalo drafted Josh Allen out of Wyoming for. If the Bills strapping quarterback can cut throw the wind with his tremendous arm strength, it could play a big role in whether or not the Patriots get on the bus with a W or L.

Bill Belichick will do everything in his power to force Buffalo into keeping the ball on the ground. A part of their offense that’s been relatively non-existent all season.