NFL World Reacts To Crazy Browns vs. Ravens Game

This evening’s Sunday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens has been quite a game, but not necessarily in a good way.

Baltimore is currently leading Cleveland, 6-3, late in the first half of a pretty crazy Sunday Night Football contest.

We’re not really sure what’s going on in Cleveland tonight, but it’s been a wild contest.

NFL fans across the country have taken to Twitter with the same message: this game is bonkers.

This game is an absolute mess — Ebony Bird (@Ebony_Bird) November 29, 2021

This game rn pic.twitter.com/UMYqmntaee — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2021

This game is very dumb — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 29, 2021

Does anyone want to win this game 🤷‍♀️ — basic PFT (@PFTCommenter) November 29, 2021

Possession in this game: pic.twitter.com/Sufr7D8iMn — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 29, 2021

Maybe we just take both of these QBs into their fifth year options without an extension. pic.twitter.com/UiwDe5JQ2O — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 29, 2021

There have been five combined turnovers between the Browns and the Ravens on Sunday night. That’s the kind of contest we’re dealing with.

Hopefully the second half is much smoother…