NFL World Reacts To Crazy Browns vs. Ravens Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This evening’s Sunday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens has been quite a game, but not necessarily in a good way.

Baltimore is currently leading Cleveland, 6-3, late in the first half of a pretty crazy Sunday Night Football contest.

We’re not really sure what’s going on in Cleveland tonight, but it’s been a wild contest.

NFL fans across the country have taken to Twitter with the same message: this game is bonkers.

There have been five combined turnovers between the Browns and the Ravens on Sunday night. That’s the kind of contest we’re dealing with.

Hopefully the second half is much smoother…

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.