NFL World Reacts To Crazy Development With Bucs Fan

Bucs fan gets Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan might’ve lost out on $500,000 or more when he gave Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown football back to the team.

Brady made NFL history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first NFL quarterback to reach the 600 passing touchdowns mark. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback found Mike Evans over the middle for a score. Evans didn’t hold onto the ball for long, though, as he was seen giving it to a fan in the stands.

Evans was pretty embarrassed when he realized the mistake he made. Thankfully, the Buccaneers appear to have been able to retrieve the ball.

It’s unclear what exactly the fan got in return.

According to sports business expert Darren Rovell, that football is probably worth $500,000 or more.

Yikes.

NFL fans are split on the move.

“Fan did the right thing. Not everything is about your money,” one fan wrote.

“$500k is life changing money that you don’t turn down just to be a nice guy. If Brady wants the ball he easily could’ve paid that without blinking an eye,” another fan suggested.

Perhaps the fan didn’t realize what was happening in the moment. Or maybe he didn’t understand how much that football would be worth.

Or, maybe, he just wanted Brady to have his football back.

Regardless, it’s going to be interesting to hear what happens moving forward. Hopefully the fan gets more from the Bucs than just a signed jersey and a picture.

