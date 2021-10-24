NFL World Reacts To Crazy Development With Bucs Fan

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan might’ve lost out on $500,000 or more when he gave Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown football back to the team.

Brady made NFL history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first NFL quarterback to reach the 600 passing touchdowns mark. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback found Mike Evans over the middle for a score. Evans didn’t hold onto the ball for long, though, as he was seen giving it to a fan in the stands.

Evans was pretty embarrassed when he realized the mistake he made. Thankfully, the Buccaneers appear to have been able to retrieve the ball.

It’s unclear what exactly the fan got in return.

Mike Evans accidently gave Tom Brady's 600 TD game ball to a fan and they worked the entire break to try to get it back from the fan. Tony Romo suggested they'll give the fan a date with Gisele 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIYu1xmcdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

According to sports business expert Darren Rovell, that football is probably worth $500,000 or more.

Yikes.

Fan gets Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball after Mike Evans handed it to him not realizing what it was. The Bucs staff came over to ask for it back and fan complied. Just spoke with @KenGoldin of @GoldinAuctions. Said the ball is worth $500,000 at minimum. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 24, 2021

NFL fans are split on the move.

“Fan did the right thing. Not everything is about your money,” one fan wrote.

“$500k is life changing money that you don’t turn down just to be a nice guy. If Brady wants the ball he easily could’ve paid that without blinking an eye,” another fan suggested.

That Bucs fan who gave back Tom Brady TD pass #600 right now: pic.twitter.com/5QEsTY8KMx — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 24, 2021

Perhaps the fan didn’t realize what was happening in the moment. Or maybe he didn’t understand how much that football would be worth.

Or, maybe, he just wanted Brady to have his football back.

Regardless, it’s going to be interesting to hear what happens moving forward. Hopefully the fan gets more from the Bucs than just a signed jersey and a picture.