NFL World Reacts To Crazy Overtime Statistic

The NFL overtime rules are in hot water again and it could be getting even hotter thanks to this overtime stat.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put out a tweet with a stat from the playoffs with the last 11 games that have gone to overtime. The team that has won the coin toss is 10-1 in those 11 games.

Of the 10 teams that have won, seven of them have won on the opening possession with a touchdown

The only team that lost the game after winning a coin toss was the Saints in 2018 after they lost the NFC Championship Game to the Rams.

How much of an advantage is winning the 🪙 toss in overtime? Via @NFLResearch… 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/JgSyognPLK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

The NFL world is really hoping that the league changes its rules now that these numbers are out there.

As some of these fans note, the league could decide to change the rules just for the playoffs.

The NHL has something similar with a five-minute overtime and then a shootout for the regular season, but in the playoffs, it’s sudden death in full 20-minute periods.

Perhaps the NFL could do the spot-and-choose proposal that was proposed by the Ravens last season for the playoffs. For that to happen though, it would have to garner some support from more teams.