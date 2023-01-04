NFL World Reacts To Crazy Playoff Schedule Rumor

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL schedule could look a lot different over the next couple of weeks.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, there's a chance that the postponed Bengals-Bills game could take place during the weekend of Jan. 14, which is supposed to be wild-card weekend. If that were to happen, the NFC wild-card games would still be played that weekend while the AFC playoff teams would have a bye.

The following week would then have the AFC wild-card games while the final four NFC teams would have a bye.

This would be a pretty big change since it would mean the top seed in the AFC would have off for two straight weeks.

It's led to some pretty fascinating takes from the NFL community on Twitter.

"If this happens and the Chiefs end up with the 1 seed, the chiefs will have 2 weeks off between the Raiders and the division game. Awful idea," another tweet read.

What would you think of this schedule if it came to pass?