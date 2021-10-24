NFL World Reacts To Crazy Weather Forecast News

Have you ever heard of a bomb cyclone? If you haven’t, and you plan on watching the NFL this weekend, get ready for one.

A “bomb cyclone” is reportedly coming for the West Coast later this weekend. Unfortunately for the National Football League, both the Sunday night and the Monday night games are set to be played on the West Coast.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, with the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Get ready for some wet stuff – and perhaps a lot more.

This doesn’t look good:

Satellite view of the developing bomb cyclone and extreme atmospheric river, being pushed east by a powerful Pacific jet extension. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1BuhrY1R8m — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) October 23, 2021

NFL fans are intrigued – bad weather games can be fun – but everyone wants to stay safe.

Something called a "bomb cyclone" could make weather an issue for Colts-49ers tonight and Saints-Seahawks on Monday night. https://t.co/mpJurBXDMT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 24, 2021

“Bomb Cyclone was NOT on my 2021 bingo card!!” one Saints fan tweeted.

“Move the game to New Orleans. They owe us a home game,” another Saints fan suggested.

“This is what I mentioned earlier. The game COULD get pushed back depending on how bad it gets,” another fan suggested.

As of now, the 49ers and the Colts are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The Seahawks and the Saints are set to play at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

Of course, the weather forecast could change things…