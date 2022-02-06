NFL World Reacts To Cris Carter’s Honest Admission

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter is among the greatest to ever play the game. And in his days on television, he’s often shown a keen eye for talent when it comes to the National Football League.

You’d think Carter would be a great addition to an NFL staff, no? But apparently apparently one GM didn’t think so.

Per Doug Farrar, Cris Carter told a story where “Urban Meyer reached out to him before the [2021] season to be Meyer’s eyes and ears in the NFL. Meyer was all for it. He ran it up the flagpole, and… …Trent Baalke killed it. Said he didn’t see the value.”

Being as Baalke reportedly nixed the Jaguars chances of landing Byron Leftwich back in Jacksonville, the NFL world wasn’t too happy.

“This straight [sabotage]!” one Jags fan tweeted. Saying, “Fire Baalke!”

“Baalke needs to be fired,” another user said.

“Not saying Urban didn’t have his faults but with each story appears we should be blaming this man as well,” commented another.

“But Leftwich was somehow wrong for not trusting that guy. . . .” remarked Tyrone Johnson.

“Never thought I’d give credit to Meyer, but deserves it here attempting to get someone in the building that would be a great resource,” replied Demetrius Harvey. “According to Carter, that was ruined by Baalke.”

“Truth on ‘Good Morning Football’ from Cris Carter about another white hire. Said 20 years ago when he retired there were 3 black coaches. Just 1 today,” tweeted The Province‘s Paul Chapman.

Adding, “Pretty awful how Slater tried to counterpoint the hire of another white coach though. There’s time for debate and time to shut up and listen.”

