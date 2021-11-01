The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It’s Sunday night, which means NFL fans across the world are taking to social media to react to Cris Collinsworth’s performance.

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott, who’s still recovering from a calf injury.

Dallas is starting backup Cooper Rush at quarterback. While Rush just connected with Cedrick Wilson on a long touchdown pass, the team’s offense struggled during the first half.

Collinsworth had a notable trade suggestion for the Cowboys…

Dalton probably is available…

The Bears are rocking with Justin Fields at quarterback moving forward. However, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys will make a trade for a veteran quarterback, with Prescott likely to return soon.

Fans appreciated the suggestion, though.

Collinsworth also had an appropriate description of the Cowboys’ decision to sit Prescott on Sunday evening.

“It makes perfect sense but we both hated it,” Collinsworth admitted.

Collinsworth and Al Michaels were called out for not mentioning Cooper Rush’s college football career, though…

All in all, it’s been a solid Sunday Night Football broadcast.

The Vikings and the Cowboys are tied, 10-10, early in the third quarter. The game is airing on NBC.

