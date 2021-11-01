NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

It’s Sunday night, which means NFL fans across the world are taking to social media to react to Cris Collinsworth’s performance.

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott, who’s still recovering from a calf injury.

Dallas is starting backup Cooper Rush at quarterback. While Rush just connected with Cedrick Wilson on a long touchdown pass, the team’s offense struggled during the first half.

Collinsworth had a notable trade suggestion for the Cowboys…

Cris Collinsworth mentions the trade deadline coming up and maybe Andy Dalton being available Camera then cuts to Jerry Jones giving a thumbs up Perfect timing lol pic.twitter.com/LZPvM6SU5v — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 1, 2021

Dalton probably is available…

The Bears are rocking with Justin Fields at quarterback moving forward. However, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys will make a trade for a veteran quarterback, with Prescott likely to return soon.

Fans appreciated the suggestion, though.

Cris Collinsworth just said that "Andy Dalton might be available," on the Sunday Night Football broadcast. #DALvsMIN #Bears — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) November 1, 2021

Collinsworth also had an appropriate description of the Cowboys’ decision to sit Prescott on Sunday evening.

“It makes perfect sense but we both hated it,” Collinsworth admitted.

"It makes perfect sense but we both hated it." — Cris Collinsworth on Dak being out. Same. :/ — Matt Wagner (@MW_DodgersTGate) November 1, 2021

Collinsworth and Al Michaels were called out for not mentioning Cooper Rush’s college football career, though…

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels acting surprised Cooper Rush isn’t nervous like they’re not talking about the man that led a 34 point comeback in the 4th quarter of the 2014 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl 😤 all of his genes are clutch genes #FireUp — Jordan Miller (@Miller_JordanD) November 1, 2021

All in all, it’s been a solid Sunday Night Football broadcast.

The Vikings and the Cowboys are tied, 10-10, early in the third quarter. The game is airing on NBC.