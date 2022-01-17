NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission

It’s been a rough night for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 with about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game.

Big Ben was able to lead the Steelers on a long touchdown drive earlier in the fourth quarter, though.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth wondered where that had been all night.

After Ben Roethlisberger led a 75-yard touchdown drive, Cris Collinsworth wondered on TV, “Where’s that been all night?” I’ll tell you where: He finally said heck on those plays he’s getting in his helmet and decided to do things his way. Trust me. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have quickly taken to social media to call for a change at the team’s offensive coordinator position.

“Should have been this way WEEKS ago,” one fan tweeted.

“From someone who would know, this is incredibly sad,” another fan tweeted.

“I mean seriously, how do you bring a guy back with this being the case?” another fan added on social media.

While the play-calling might be questionable, Big Ben hasn’t done much to suggest he’s capable of leading an elite offense, either.

Regardless, the Steelers are going home.