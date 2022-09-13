NFL World Reacts To Crushing Jamal Adams News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson's return with a surprise 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Unfortunately, the win came with a price. Star safety Jamal Adams left the game on a cart in the first half with a leg injury. Following the game, head coach Pete Carroll admitted the injury is "serious."

"Yeah he's hurt. He hurt his knee," Carroll said, via Bob Condotta. "He's going to have to get some work on that. I don't know the extent of that yet but I know it's serious.''

While Carroll suggested he doesn't know the extent of the injury yet, feelings around the team are that he'll be done for the year, according to a report from Mike Garafolo.

"My understanding is the Seahawks are still waiting on final imaging of the injury but the tone of what Carroll has said last night and today indicates Jamal Adams’ season is likely over," Garafolo said.

Fans are feeling for Adams.

"Ouch," one person said plainly.

"was playing his butt off, as he has been wont to do, really sucks," another fan said.

It's brutal news for a team riding high after a big upset win.