NFL World Reacts To Crushing Ravens Injury News

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Has any NFL team been hit harder by the injury bug than the Baltimore Ravens this season?

While it might have been debatable before Sunday’s games, it is certainly not after. The Ravens have hd the worst injury luck of any team in the league.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Ravens had already lost several key players to injuries. Now, the Ravens have lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens fans are pretty fed up by all of the injuries. It can’t get much worse from here, at least.

Somehow, though, the Ravens are still in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Baltimore is trailing Cleveland, 24-22, with less than a minute to play on Sunday afternoon. The crazy finish can be seen on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.