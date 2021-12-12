NFL World Reacts To Crushing Ravens Injury News

Has any NFL team been hit harder by the injury bug than the Baltimore Ravens this season?

While it might have been debatable before Sunday’s games, it is certainly not after. The Ravens have hd the worst injury luck of any team in the league.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Ravens had already lost several key players to injuries. Now, the Ravens have lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson had to be carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury Hope he’s OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PJqgfUdInh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Ravens fans are pretty fed up by all of the injuries. It can’t get much worse from here, at least.

I was already beginning to worry about the Ravens’ postseason chances entering this week because of their injuries and overall poor play as of late. But if Lamar’s out and Tyler Huntley has to take his place? Kiss the playoffs good-bye. Schedule:

Packers

Bengals

Rams

Steelers — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) December 12, 2021

Prayer Circle for rest of the year 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

No

🕯 Ravens

Injuries 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) December 12, 2021

I've seen some injury plagued seasons before, but the 2021 Ravens is another level. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 12, 2021

Injuries, batted balls and dropped interceptions: the story of the 2021 Baltimore Ravens — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 12, 2021

Somehow, though, the Ravens are still in Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Baltimore is trailing Cleveland, 24-22, with less than a minute to play on Sunday afternoon. The crazy finish can be seen on CBS.