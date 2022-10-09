NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one.

On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a Jets defender. The play was ruled intentional grounding in the endzone resulting in a Jets safety, but Bridgewater got hurt in the process.

Bridgewater was hit hard in the arm and ribs by the defender and landed on the back of his head. He was soon ruled out of the game as the team evaluated him for a head injury.

NFL fans are absolutely gutted for Bridgewater. Though some are especially nervous since the injury comes just over a week after a terrifying concussion that Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa suffered:

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a leg injury in 2016 that nearly ended his career and cost him two NFL seasons. He enjoyed a small resurgence with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, which earned him a big contract with the Carolina Panthers the following year.

Bridgewater was traded to the Denver Broncos the following year, going 7-7 before a concussion ended his season. He became a free agent after the season and signed with the Dolphins on a one-year, $10 million deal.

He's now out for this game, and with Tua Tagovailoa likely to return next week, who knows if he'll get another chance to play this season?

We wish Teddy Bridgewater a full recovery.