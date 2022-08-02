NFL World Reacts To Crushing Wide Receiver Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos received some tough news when wide receiver Tim Patrick appeared to suffer an injury.
The talented wideout, who cashed in with a significant contract after a strong 2021 season, was carted off the practice field. Unfortunately, the MRI results came back and they're not good.
According to a report from Broncos insider Mike Klis, Patrick suffered a torn ACL in practice. As a result, he'll be out for the entire 2022 season.
Fans are devastated for Patrick, who seemed like he was about to have a big year.
"Bummed for Tim who busted his tail this off-season to help the offense turn the corner this season," NFL reporter Cody Roark said.
"I hate injuries man, especially in camp. Patrick was set to have a big year imo. Sucks," another fan said.
"Beyond brutal. Undrafted in 2017, Tim Patrick has worked really hard to become a bona fide NFL receiver — huge loss for Russ and the Denver O. Get better soon TP," a third fan said.
Hopefully Patrick makes a full recovery and can be back for the 2023 campaign.