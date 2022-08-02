NFL World Reacts To Crushing Wide Receiver Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos received some tough news when wide receiver Tim Patrick appeared to suffer an injury.

The talented wideout, who cashed in with a significant contract after a strong 2021 season, was carted off the practice field. Unfortunately, the MRI results came back and they're not good.

According to a report from Broncos insider Mike Klis, Patrick suffered a torn ACL in practice. As a result, he'll be out for the entire 2022 season.

Fans are devastated for Patrick, who seemed like he was about to have a big year.

"Bummed for Tim who busted his tail this off-season to help the offense turn the corner this season," NFL reporter Cody Roark said.

"I hate injuries man, especially in camp. Patrick was set to have a big year imo. Sucks," another fan said.

"Beyond brutal. Undrafted in 2017, Tim Patrick has worked really hard to become a bona fide NFL receiver — huge loss for Russ and the Denver O. Get better soon TP," a third fan said.

Hopefully Patrick makes a full recovery and can be back for the 2023 campaign.