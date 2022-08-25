NFL World Reacts To Cryptic Josh Rosen News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are being forced to look down the current QB depth chart.

Primary backup Jacoby Brissett is widely expected to take over the team's starting role, but a cryptic new report from NFL insider Josina Anderson has fans around the league talking.

"Keep an eye on how things are going with QB Josh Rosen in Cleveland..." Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Could this mean Rosen is moving up in the depth chart? Or is he more likely to be cut before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline?

Josh Rosen is currently listed as the third-string quarterback option behind Brissett and former fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this cryptic report.

"Umm why? He’ll be their 3rd string guy at best, released at worse. What are we watching for?" one fan asked.

"This probably just means he's being cut right?? Cuz if it insinuates anything else, it's going to be a long, cold, and dark 11 weeks in Cleveland," another added.

"Anything other than being straight up cut or released would shock me," another added.

Rosen got off to a hot start in his preseason debut with the Browns, going 6/7 for 56 passing yards. But in Cleveland's loss to the Eagles this past weekend, he experienced some of his typical struggles — completing just 7 of his 20 passes.