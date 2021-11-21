The Spun

NFL World Reacts To D.K. Metcalf’s Honest Admission

DK Metcalf makes a catch.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf had a brutally honest admission on his behavior as of late. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver admitted that he has to grow up.

The talented wide receiver is a very passionate player, but sometimes, that passion gets him in trouble. Such was the case last weekend, when Metcalf was ejected from the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Metcalf has since been fined for his behavior.

“I’ve got to just grow up and assume my role as a leader on this team,” the talented wide receiver told reporters.

Many Seahawks fans appreciate the honesty.

“I like that he’s at least owning the problem. That gives me some hope,” one fan tweeted.

“Damn! Easy to totally forget DK is only 23 years old!!” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“DK needs to block out the noise and let his game do the talking,” one fan added on Twitter.

Others, though, appreciate the passion.

“I like that he got pissed off and thrown out. The game was over, the season is nearly over – get mad, show some damn emotion. The whole robot Russ thing “we just enjoy the process of getting better every day” is just a bunch of b——–. Live in reality… 3-6 sucks,” one fan added on Twitter.

Emotion is fine, but getting ejected from games is not.

Metcalf and the Seahawks will be back on the field on Sunday, taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

