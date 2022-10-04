NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush Debate

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

As veteran backup Cooper Rush continues to win, there's been a groundswell that the Dallas Cowboys might have to ride with him over $160 million man Dak Prescott when he returns from a hand injury.

Pro Footbal Focus' Sam Monson thinks that's a joke.

"How is this seriously becoming a discussion point?" the PFF analyst asked. "Cooper Rush has done a great job steering the ship while Dak's been hurt. He hasn't done anything to suggest he's better than Dak Prescott. Unless we're judging Dak exclusively by the 50 snaps before he got hurt vs TB Week 1."

The NFL world reacted to the growing debate on social media.

"It is the Romo stans coming out for vengeance," commented Blogging The Boys.

"To be honest you could say 'how is this seriously becoming a discussion point?' about 99% of arguments that Cowboys fans have amongst themselves. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are too caught up in their own whatevers to be grateful for him," replied RJ Ochoa.

"If there's a scenario where he continues to win, someone might trade for Dak and his contract after this season," another said. "Way extreme but I bet Jerry has thought about this."

"Thank you," tweeted another fan. "Coops job as a back up is to hold it down while 4 is out. He’s doing his job & kudos to him for making it happen. Enough of the 'Rush is better than Dak' [BS]. Cowboy Nation should be thrilled our defense is performing the way they are…they’re the reason for this."

Dallas fans: you riding with Rush? Or handing it back to No. 4?