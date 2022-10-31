NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Halloween Costume

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Some fan decided to do a great Dak Prescott impersonation for Halloween.

A video captured a fan wearing a Prescott jersey and doing his usual warmup routine with headphones on. It happened outside at a bar sometime over the weekend.

Here's the video:

Some people would even say that they mistook this person for the real version of Prescott.

Fans absolutely loved this impersonation.

It's unknown if this is the only place where this fan decided to impersonate Prescott.

As for the real Prescott, he led the Cowboys to a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Hopefully, he'll have a great reaction to this video if he ends up seeing it.