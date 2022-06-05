NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott got to take an awesome photo with a big-time music star.

They were in a photo with country music singer Kenny Chesney as they presented him with a Cowboys helmet. Chesney was also rocking a Cowboys hat in the picture.

Some fans are joking that this is former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley or WWE star Shawn Michaels instead of Chesney.

Chesney will have to get something else when he inevitably comes back to peform in Dallas down the line. Perhaps a signed jersey from one of the players?

That said, the helmet is a pretty sweet souvenir for him to take home after he completes this tour.